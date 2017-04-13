Global $1.36 Billion Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Assessment & Forecast 2017 - 2021
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Assessment & Forecast: 2017 - 2021" report to their offering. The Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Was Valued at Us$ 904.5 Million in 2016 And is Expected to Reach Us$ 1,368.5 Million By 2021 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC