Global $1.36 Billion Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Assessment & Forecast 2017 - 2021

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Assessment & Forecast: 2017 - 2021" report to their offering. The Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Was Valued at Us$ 904.5 Million in 2016 And is Expected to Reach Us$ 1,368.5 Million By 2021 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

