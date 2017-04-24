FASHION: Another insight on PSFK for ...

FASHION: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Friday Apr 21 Read more: PSFK

Dubbed one of the fashion industry's billion-dollar "unicorns," Farfetch , an e-commerce platform for luxury brands, is set to improve traditional retail experience by tapping into user's individual data. The company unveiled its Shop of the Future concept at the FarfetchOS conference at London's new Design Museum.

