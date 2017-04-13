Electronic Toll Collection Market Worth 10.57 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report " Electronic Toll Collection Market by Type , Product , Technology , Application , and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 " , published by MarketsandMarketsa , the market is estimated to be valued at Browse 61 market data Tables and 77 F igures spread through 1 61 P ages and in-depth TOC on This is primarily due to the increasing demand for effective solutions for traffic congestion and increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transportation system.

