Electronic Toll Collection Market Worth 10.57 Billion USD by 2022
According to a new market research report " Electronic Toll Collection Market by Type , Product , Technology , Application , and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 " , published by MarketsandMarketsa , the market is estimated to be valued at Browse 61 market data Tables and 77 F igures spread through 1 61 P ages and in-depth TOC on This is primarily due to the increasing demand for effective solutions for traffic congestion and increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transportation system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC