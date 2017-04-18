Electronic Latch Reads Multiple Credential Formats

The H3-EM Electronic Locking Swinghandle from Southco , Concordville, Pa., features the same intelligent electronic locking and monitoring features as the standard H3-EM Series. But it also has a built-in multi-class RFID reader compatible with a variety of RFID credentials, along with both 125 kHz and 13.56 smart-card-based credentials.

