Electronic Latch Reads Multiple Credential Formats

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Machine Design

The H3-EM Electronic Locking Swinghandle from Southco , Concordville, Pa., features the same intelligent electronic locking and monitoring features as the standard H3-EM Series. But it also has a built-in multi-class RFID reader compatible with a variety of RFID credentials, along with both 125 kHz and 13.56 smart-card-based credentials.

