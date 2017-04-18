Duke breakthrough? 'Spray-on' memory could enable bendable digital storage
USB flash drives are already common accessories in offices and college campuses. But thanks to the rise in printable electronics, digital storage devices like these may soon be everywhere - including on our groceries, pill bottles and even clothing.
