DSS Plastics Group to Exhibit Secure Plastic Card Product Line at...

DSS Plastic Group, whose product expertise include security printing , plastic card manufacturing, Enhanced Tribal Cards, RFID products , SwiftColor InkJet Plastic Cards, Secure Card Designs and Polycarbonate card production, has been providing innovative and secure solutions for businesses worldwide for over 40 years. Their vast experience and knowledge has made them a leader in the plastic card industry, and has resulted in an impressive client list consisting of numerous governmental agencies, and some of the most well respected brands in the world; including social media giants, global technology firms, and U.S. professional sports organizations and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.