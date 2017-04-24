Arizona governor signs bill to preemp...

Arizona governor signs bill to preempt nonexistent gun restrictions by cities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: ThinkProgress

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill that bars cities and towns from mandating sale of so-called "smart guns"-technology that tracks a weapon or stops unauthorized users from firing it. It's just one of several Arizona laws in recent years that has restricted the ordinances localities can passa S-a Smany, though not all, with a conservative bent, observers say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16) Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC