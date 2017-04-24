Arizona governor signs bill to preempt nonexistent gun restrictions by cities
On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill that bars cities and towns from mandating sale of so-called "smart guns"-technology that tracks a weapon or stops unauthorized users from firing it. It's just one of several Arizona laws in recent years that has restricted the ordinances localities can passa S-a Smany, though not all, with a conservative bent, observers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC