American Label Technologies goes digital with Colordyne 2600 Series Mini Press

American Label Technologies has installed its first digital press, the Colordyne 2600 Series Mini Press, and is now able to offer short-run capabilities to its customers. Located in Garner, North Carolina, ALT serves the label, tag and RFID markets.

