American Label Technologies goes digital with Colordyne 2600 Series Mini Press
American Label Technologies has installed its first digital press, the Colordyne 2600 Series Mini Press, and is now able to offer short-run capabilities to its customers. Located in Garner, North Carolina, ALT serves the label, tag and RFID markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC