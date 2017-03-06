World's Largest Hotel at Resorts Worl...

World's Largest Hotel at Resorts World Genting Malaysia uses the...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hospitality Net

InvoTech Systems, Inc. 20951 Burbank Blvd., Suite B Woodland Hills, CA 91367 United States Tollfree: 820-2111 Phone: 461-9800 Fax: 461-9877 Visit Website InvoTech Systems, Inc. announced Resorts World Genting Malaysia implemented a uniform management and control process with InvoTech's RFID Uniform System. InvoTech is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC