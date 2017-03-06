World's Largest Hotel at Resorts World Genting Malaysia uses the...
InvoTech Systems, Inc. 20951 Burbank Blvd., Suite B Woodland Hills, CA 91367 United States Tollfree: 820-2111 Phone: 461-9800 Fax: 461-9877 Visit Website InvoTech Systems, Inc. announced Resorts World Genting Malaysia implemented a uniform management and control process with InvoTech's RFID Uniform System. InvoTech is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations.
