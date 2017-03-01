View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

World $16.12 Billion Smart Label Market 2014-2017 & 2025 Analysis By Technology, Component, Application, End-users - Research and Markets The global market for smart label was valued at around USD 4.21 Bn in 2015 and is expected to reach over USD 16.12 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2016 to 2025 Installation of efficient anti-theft and anti-counterfeit system in several end-user industries is projected to propel the demand. Constant research and innovation efforts to design advanced and application specific products are expected to be the key trend in the global smart label market over the next few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC