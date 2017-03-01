View Press Release
World $16.12 Billion Smart Label Market 2014-2017 & 2025 Analysis By Technology, Component, Application, End-users - Research and Markets The global market for smart label was valued at around USD 4.21 Bn in 2015 and is expected to reach over USD 16.12 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2016 to 2025 Installation of efficient anti-theft and anti-counterfeit system in several end-user industries is projected to propel the demand. Constant research and innovation efforts to design advanced and application specific products are expected to be the key trend in the global smart label market over the next few years.
