UAV Market Takes off for Intelligent Energy

Intelligent Energy has signed a deal with PINC to supply its air cooled fuel cell systems for unmanned aerial vehicles , marking Intelligent Energy's first sale of fuel cell systems for UAVs as the Company moves forward with the commercialisation of its technology. PINC uses UAVs to identify and orchestrate hard-to-reach inventory and assets in the global supply chain and is the leading provider of yard management, finished vehicle logistics, and inventory robotics solutions to the world's largest manufacturers, retailers and contract logistics providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.