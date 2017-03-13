TRU researcher to unveil `smart cows' at #BCTECH Summit

We've got smart phones, smart TVs and smart apparel, now TRU's Dr. John Church plans to unveil smart cows during the sold out #BCTECH Summit March 14-15 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. "We're moving cows into the Internet of Things," said Church, who was invited to participate in the Game of Drones panel session during the conference, and will have his research on display in the Future of Food exhibit.

