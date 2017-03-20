Tracking and Nesting Software for Highly Effective Composite Fabrication

CrossTrack 4 composite manufacturing software from JETCAM includes Material Tracking Lite, which can trace rolls and kits of plies from arrival, across the cutting room, through to departure. CrossTrack 4 composite manufacturing software from JETCAM includes Material Tracking Lite, which can trace rolls and kits of plies from arrival, across the cutting room, through to departure.

