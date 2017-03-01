The Gondolas of the Future
Uniting the virtual and physical worlds, the highly acclaimed concept of omnichannel retailing is transforming retail operations as a whole. Among the many processes impacted by the concept's adoption are product-display gondolas-a way to present goods to play a fundamental part in companies' marketing and operations strategies-which are among the components that have received the most improvements.
