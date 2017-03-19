Synchrony Financial Looks Ahead to 2030 in Future of Retail Study

Synchrony Financial , a premier consumer financial services company, today released findings from its inaugural Future of Retail: Insight and Influences Shaping Retail Innovation For its Future of Retail Study, Synchrony Financial gathered input from industry experts and consumers to learn what excites them about shopping in the future and their expectations of the evolving retail environment. Building on input from retailers and industry experts, consumers were asked what excites them about shopping in the future and their expectations of the evolving retail environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.