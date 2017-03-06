Smartrac, Lab Id and Temera join forces

In the run-up to the EuroShop trade fair, RFID and IoT solutions provider Smartrac, customized RFID labels provider LAB ID and fashion and luxury software applications specialist Temera have announced their partnership to enable the ultimate digital end-to-end transformation for brands and retailers. Aiming at the high fashion and luxury industries, the companies will jointly develop and offer a broad portfolio of IoT solutions to digitize every single branded product and manage it, from production through the supply chain to the point of sale and on into post-sale consumer usage.

