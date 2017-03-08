Smart Jacket Accesses Gifts and Promo...

Smart Jacket Accesses Gifts and Promos With NFC

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: RFID Journal

A limited number of consumers in New York are wearing a Near Field Communication -enabled smart jacket from clothing designer Rochambeau to access exclusive dining, art, nightlife and fashion experiences, as well as to receive gifts from participating retailers. The Bright Bmbr Internet of Things-based garment is the first of what is expected to be a series of products that employ the Janela solution, from Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions and the IoT Smart Products Platform from IoT cloud software company EVRYTHNG .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

