Sigfox Spot'It Tags Provide Alternative to RFID Tracking
Global communications service provider Sigfox has released a tool for tracking the locations of goods at a low cost, that serves as an alternative to radio frequency identification or GPS. Several companies are piloting the Spot'It system by tagging and tracking goods through the Sigfox network.
