Save Big by Hacking Your Car Keys
Three hundred bucks for a new car key? Nonsense! When you lose your keys or want to have an extra made for that new teen driver, don't let the stealership lighten your wallet. Just pull the ECU and hack some hex to add the new keys .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hack a day.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC