RFID Tracks Blood for Pediatric Transfusions
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and BloodCenter of Wisconsin are piloting a high-frequency RFID system's use in monitoring a challenging product: blood stored and provided for pediatric patients. Because children require less blood than adults, the products are often split into smaller packages for transfusion recipients who could be as young as a newborn infant.
