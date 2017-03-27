RFID Sensors Market, 2027
The Market Value of RFID Sensor Tags will be $490 Million by 2027 The general RFID market has seen substantial growth over the last few years, with successful public offerings and rapid growth in terms of the number of RFID tags sold. Vendors are now exploring allied technologies with RFID sensors at the forefront of this.
