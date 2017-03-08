RFID-Enabled Fuel-Monitoring System C...

RFID-Enabled Fuel-Monitoring System Connects to Internet of Things

Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd. , a specialist in fuel tank management, has developed an RFID- and Internet of Things -enabled solution for clients that need to accurately monitor their fuel consumption. The backbone of the system is a device that the company calls the SmartFill GEN 2, which helps prevent theft by restricting fuel dispensal only to authorized users.

