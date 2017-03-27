RFID Brings Omnichannel to the Physic...

RFID Brings Omnichannel to the Physical Store

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

Italian footwear retailer Store of the Future opened its new Florence shop in September 2016, with an EPC ultrahigh-frequency RFID-based system to bring more personalized service to customers as they try on shoes, while also enabling omnichannel sales. The solution, provided by systems integrator Temera , uses RFID technology from Keonn for smart fitting room technology and inventory management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC