RFID Brings Omnichannel to the Physical Store

Italian footwear retailer Store of the Future opened its new Florence shop in September 2016, with an EPC ultrahigh-frequency RFID-based system to bring more personalized service to customers as they try on shoes, while also enabling omnichannel sales. The solution, provided by systems integrator Temera , uses RFID technology from Keonn for smart fitting room technology and inventory management.

