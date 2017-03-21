RFID and IoT News Round Up for Week of March 21, 2017
Below are some of the top recent news stories relative to RFID, the Internet of Things, and Automated Dats Collection . RFID at long last may be at something of a "tipping point" of mass adoption, according to the Wall Street analysts at Morgan Stanley, and if investors want to ride that wave, invest in Impinj, a new report from the investment bank says.
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
