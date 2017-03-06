RFID, AIDC and IoT News on In Fits and Starts, Human Tracking Using...

Since its rise to prominence in the early 2000s privacy groups have worried about many aspects of RFID, with its potential to enable human tracking as one of the most foremost concerns. In that regard, RFID is just a continuation of such concerns that arose from some fringe groups relative to bar coding, with images of bar codes appearing to have been branded into human skin appearing in some flyers occasionally put under windshields of cars outside of trade shows in the 1990s.

