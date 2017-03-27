Over 70% retailers plan to invest in ...

Over 70% retailers plan to invest in IoT by 2021: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Merchants are betting on the Internet of Things , the growing network of web-enabled physical objects, to digitally enhance stores and keep consumers coming through the door in the era of online shopping, according to a recent report . They are turning to IoT to upgrade back-office functions by streamlining and optimising their supply chain operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC