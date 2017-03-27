Over 70% retailers plan to invest in IoT by 2021: Report
Merchants are betting on the Internet of Things , the growing network of web-enabled physical objects, to digitally enhance stores and keep consumers coming through the door in the era of online shopping, according to a recent report . They are turning to IoT to upgrade back-office functions by streamlining and optimising their supply chain operations.
