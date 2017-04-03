New Study: Top Packaging Trends - Forecast to 2021
Forecast to 2021 "Growing demand from the various end-use sectors to drive the market for packaging" The global packaging industry is expected to witness high demand from various end-use sectors. The packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in technological advancements in the packaging industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC