New filling system from Omnicell to reduce operating hours and costs for pharmacies
At the forefront of technological advancement, Omnicell UK & Ireland, has launched a new automated pharmacy packaging and filling solution which will help community pharmacy to drive efficiencies in the face of major funding cuts. The Omnicell VBM 200F will help to reinforce the company's reputation as a world-leading provider of automated healthcare solutions and medication adherence packaging.
