New filling system from Omnicell to r...

New filling system from Omnicell to reduce operating hours and costs for pharmacies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Medical News

At the forefront of technological advancement, Omnicell UK & Ireland, has launched a new automated pharmacy packaging and filling solution which will help community pharmacy to drive efficiencies in the face of major funding cuts. The Omnicell VBM 200F will help to reinforce the company's reputation as a world-leading provider of automated healthcare solutions and medication adherence packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC