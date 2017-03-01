Nearly S$140,000 worth of credits to ...

Nearly S$140,000 worth of credits to be refunded to Guns N Roses' concert-goers

12 hrs ago

SINGAPORE: Almost S$140,000 worth of credits will be refunded to Guns N Roses' concert-goers who bought credits for food and drink, but were unable to redeem them via their RFID wristbands. Many concert-goers had expressed frustration when they were unable to spend their credits due to the inadequate number of food and drink stalls and understocking at Changi Exhibition Centre, where Guns N Roses' first concert in Singapore was held.

