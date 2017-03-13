Most Retailers Plan to Use RFID, IoT ...

Most Retailers Plan to Use RFID, IoT Technologies by 2021, Study Says

Zebra Technologies' "Retail Vision Study," released this week, finds that the majority of retailers surveyed globally expect to embrace radio frequency identification and other Internet of Things technologies, as well as use analytic data from those systems by 2021, as more shoppers move to online sales. Seventy percent of retailers surveyed say they are already providing item-level RFID technology to better manage inventory, or plan to do so by 2021.

