MoreRFID voted the most Cost Competitive Custom Plastic Card Manufacturer
XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoreRFID Technologies Ltd., the leading smart card manufacturer & plastic card manufacturer , today announced a new payment schedule, making it one of the most cost competitive custom plastic card manufacturer. This is part of MoreRFID initiative to help its B2B clients expand their market share in the PVC card market.
