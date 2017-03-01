Michelin adds RFID to enable better asset management
Michelin Americas Truck Tires is offering a technological enhancement that allows fleets to more efficiently manage their maintenance and assets, the company said March 2. Radio Frequency Identification technology is being added to Michelin commercial truck tires and retreads, enabling fleets to better manage tire assets throughout the full life cycle. In addition, the Michelin Tire Care maintenance program is being upgraded to include new features providing fleets with greater visibility, assurance and ease around the maintenance of their tires, company spokesmen said.
