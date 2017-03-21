Livestock Monitoring Market: Revolutionizing Dairy Farming Agriculture
Livestock monitoring involves the application of technologies and tools for enhancing the productivity and profitability of dairy farming agriculture. It is used in various fields of livestock such as milk harvesting management, breeding management, feeding management, heat stress management, animal comfort management, and behavior monitoring and control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC