LAMC blames tech provider for delay in refunds for Guns 'N Roses concert

Friday Mar 3

The concert organiser said it received a lump sum from Sandpiper Digital Payments but no breakdown or details of the concert-goers the money to be refunded to. SINGAPORE: The tech provider behind the RFID wristbands used at the Guns N' Roses' concert last week is responsible for the delay in refunds to concert-goers for the unspent credits, concert organiser LAMC Productions said on Friday .

