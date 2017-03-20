Kisi Reinvents Door Access Control

Kisi Introduces a Complete Redesign of Door Access Control Systems -- Kisi has engineered a new physical access control system to give the right people, the right authorized access. March 16, 2017 -- Kisi Inc ., the leading manufacturer of commercial access control technologies, today introduced Kisi Pro, a streamlined way for businesses to manage authorized access and monitor physical security.

