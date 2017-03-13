Jamaica loses US$100m to cybercrime
The Cybercrimes Unit said it was expecting Jamaica to lose more than the US$100 million it lost last year due to criminal activities on the Internet. Inspector Warren Williams, head of the unit at Jamaica Constabulary Force, reported that for 2016, the country lost US$100 million and more than 200 cases of cybercrimes were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
