The report " Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market: By System Type ; By Applications ; By Verticals - With Forecast ", published by IndustryARC, estimates that the demand for logistics will drive demand to new heights by 2021. Browse 20 Market Tables, 50 Figures spread through 224 Pages and an in-depth TOC on " Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market " http://industryarc.com/Report/43/global-indoor-positioning-navigation-market.html Indoor positioning systems are utilized to locate and navigate inside buildings using various technologies such as WI-Fi, bluetooth, radio waves and others.

