What: Impinj, Inc. , a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West 18 mhz Lower DL 3811 Vertical FEC 3/4 SR 13.235 DR 18.295411 MOD 4:2:0 DVBS QPSK Social Media: For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.