Headline News from PaymentsNews.com - March 13, 2017

Headline News is brought to you by Glenbrook Partners . Glenbrook provides payments strategy consulting and education services to payments professionals worldwide! Fedwire and Chips to align with Swift gpi - Finextra - "Swift has taken a big step to realising one of the primary goals of its global payment initiative by announcing an agreement with the Federal Reserve Banks and The Clearing House to support end-to-end payments tracking across their wire services."

