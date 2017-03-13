Guns N' Roses concert-goers can now receive online refunds for unused credits

SINGAPORE: Guns N Roses' concert-goers who bought credits for food and drink but were unable to redeem them via their RFID wristbands will be able to receive refunds via a website operated by concert organiser LAMC. It added that concert-goers need to set up a PayPal account - if they do not already have one - as the refunds will be credited through the online payments system.

