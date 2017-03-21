Grandstream Releases Innovative Video Door System That Adds Value and Security to Facility Manage...
Grandstream Networks Inc. , connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced the addition of an IP Video Door System to their product portfolio. The newly released GDS3710 is an IP Video Door System that also serves as a Full HD IP security camera and IP intercom to offer facility access control and security monitoring for buildings of all sizes.
