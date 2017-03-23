FASHION: Another insight on PSFK for Members

ThreadRobe is a clothing organizer that can pick outfits based on the wearer's preference, as well as keep them crisp and neat With the development of robots designed to fold a user's clothing, ThreadRobe took this concept a step further due to a person having to keep track of their clothing and having places to store it. ThreadRobe is an application-controlled device that not only folds a person's clothing, but keeps track of it, stores it, presents a user with recommended outfits, and steams it.

