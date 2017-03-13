Family Open-Sources Entrepreneur's RFID Solutions

The sons of radio frequency identification entrepreneur Touraj Ghaffari have released an open-source platform to make the results of their father's decades of work available to other RFID technology developers-at no cost. TigeRFID , available at the GitHub developers' service, includes an active RFID software application programming interface , as well as access to the necessary data to develop stations that program tags and ActiveWave standard fixed or mobile RFID readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.