Family Open-Sources Entrepreneur's RFID Solutions
The sons of radio frequency identification entrepreneur Touraj Ghaffari have released an open-source platform to make the results of their father's decades of work available to other RFID technology developers-at no cost. TigeRFID , available at the GitHub developers' service, includes an active RFID software application programming interface , as well as access to the necessary data to develop stations that program tags and ActiveWave standard fixed or mobile RFID readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC