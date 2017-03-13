Family Open-Sources Entrepreneur's RF...

Family Open-Sources Entrepreneur's RFID Solutions

Read more: RFID Journal

The sons of radio frequency identification entrepreneur Touraj Ghaffari have released an open-source platform to make the results of their father's decades of work available to other RFID technology developers-at no cost. TigeRFID , available at the GitHub developers' service, includes an active RFID software application programming interface , as well as access to the necessary data to develop stations that program tags and ActiveWave standard fixed or mobile RFID readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Chicago, IL

