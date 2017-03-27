Factory Reduces Order-Fulfillment Tim...

Factory Reduces Order-Fulfillment Time by 20 Percent

Read more: RFID Journal

Leal IndAostria e ComA©rcio , a manufacturer of personal protective equipment , says it has reduced its customers' ordering times by 20 percent. This result was achieved thanks to the use of a radio frequency identification solution developed by PC Sistemas , a company acquired by Totvs , which also provides the enterprise resource planning system used by Leal.

Read more at RFID Journal.

Chicago, IL

