Embedded tags carry data related to cotton modules

22 hrs ago Read more: Delta Farm Press

In the early days of John Deere's round cotton modules, growers would typically group four rounds as a module load, using a module truck to carry the cotton from field to the gin. Module tags were developed where the lead round module would get the ID tag and the other three rounds would be identified with the same number.

