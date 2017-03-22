Electra sells remaining stake in Allf...

Electra sells remaining stake in Allflex for A 70.3m

Electra Private Equity said it had sold its remaining stake in Allflex Corporation to an existing shareholder for A 70.3m. Electra said the proceeds were a A 1.5m uplift, or 2% on the valuation of its investment in Allflex at 30 September 2016, equivalent to an increase in NAV per share of 3 pence.

