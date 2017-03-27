Contactless Payment Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2017 to 2027
Contactless payment is the mode where in secure payment transactions are done using technologies such as bluetooth, infrared, radio frequency identification , and near field communication . Contactless payment takes almost one-tenth of the time taken by the traditional electronic transaction making it more hassle-free for the customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC