Ami Announces Bronze Sponsorship and Iaitam Ace 2017
Also, located in booth #10 in the exposition hall, AMI will have sales staff and developers available for solution demonstrations and questions. "IAITAM ACE is a 3-day conference where CIOs, COOs, CTOs, IT Asset Managers, IT Professionals, Finance Managers, Procurement Professionals, Compliance and Licensing Professionals and Legal Professionals come together to explore the latest in IT Asset Management and its effects on business operations and profitability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC