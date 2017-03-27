AmerisourceBergen Enhances Specialty ...

AmerisourceBergen Enhances Specialty Medication Management, Storage Solution Cubixx

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: BioSpace

AmerisourceBergen announced significant technology upgrades to its Cubixx storage and inventory management solution, which allows health care providers and patients to conveniently and safely store critical, temperature-sensitive medications in their offices, hospitals or homes. Through the recent advancements, Cubixx units are now more energy efficient, maintain temperature within 1 degree at all times, provide enhanced RFID inventory tracking and feature replaceable parts for easy maintenance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC