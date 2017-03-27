AmerisourceBergen Enhances Specialty Medication Management, Storage Solution Cubixx
AmerisourceBergen announced significant technology upgrades to its Cubixx storage and inventory management solution, which allows health care providers and patients to conveniently and safely store critical, temperature-sensitive medications in their offices, hospitals or homes. Through the recent advancements, Cubixx units are now more energy efficient, maintain temperature within 1 degree at all times, provide enhanced RFID inventory tracking and feature replaceable parts for easy maintenance.
