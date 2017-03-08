Advanced Dynamic NFC/RFID Tag ICs from STMicroelectronics Combine...
Geneva, March 9, 2017 -- The new advanced ST25DV dynamic-tag ICs are the latest addition to the ST25 NFC/RFID product family that come with a rich featured contactless RF interface and I2C bus. The dual-interface enables untethered interaction between an NFC-capable smartphone or an RFID reader and the host microcontroller located inside near-by equipment, such as smart meters, IoT devices, professional, or consumer products.
